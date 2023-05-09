Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Cooler Tonight, Fog Develops. Nice Mid-Week and Another Warm Up Ahead

By Eric Pritchett
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clearing and cool with fog developing tonight, in the wake of our recent showers. A nice, pleasant and seasonable Wednesday, before temperatures warm back into the 80s for the late week. Currently, a warm Mother’s Day weekend ahead, with chances for scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Tonight: Clearing, cool, fog develops. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Early fog. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs mid 70s. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. warm. Highs low 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm. Some PM showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Sunday - Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs lower to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers
Albemarle County police car
Albemarle police investigating reported carjacking in Crozet

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Improving weather soon
Briefly cooler as showers linger
Improving weather soon
Improving weather conditions
Storms shift away
Temperature contrast and rain update