Cooler Tonight, Fog Develops. Nice Mid-Week and Another Warm Up Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clearing and cool with fog developing tonight, in the wake of our recent showers. A nice, pleasant and seasonable Wednesday, before temperatures warm back into the 80s for the late week. Currently, a warm Mother’s Day weekend ahead, with chances for scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Tonight: Clearing, cool, fog develops. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Early fog. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs mid 70s. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. warm. Highs low 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm. Some PM showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Sunday - Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs lower to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low 80s.

