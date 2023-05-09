Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA pausing transports as its at-capacity with dogs

By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA works with shelters in the commonwealth and across the country to bring in animals other places don’t have the ability to care for.

“Our transport program is something that we’re really proud of here at the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA. It’s something that we’ve been doing for years,” Communications Director Emily Swecker said. “Natural disasters are definitely a time where we’re working with not just local partners, but partners across the country to bring in those animals that are in need.”

However, an increase in dogs is causing CASPCA to pause that program for now.

“What we’re dealing with right now is an influx of dogs from our own community. And so that’s stray animals, animals that are being surrendered,” Swecker said. “We are currently at-capacity when it comes to dogs here at the shelter.”

CASPCA says it has been able to get around 45 dogs adopted since the start of May’s Clear the Shelter event, but many more are in need of forever homes.

The shelter is still transporting cats, though.

“We did have a transport of around 32 cats and kittens from Danville last week, and we’re only able to do that because of our staff and our incredible fosters,” Swecker said.

CASPCA is asking the community to help by making sure people are spaying or neutering their dogs, as well as microchipping them, and making sure they’re up to date on vaccinations.

