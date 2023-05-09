Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog

No sound: A Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog. (ProfessionalEye3568/Reddit)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says a bomb-sniffing dog handler has been removed from handling duties after being seen on camera aggressively pulling a dog.

Video shot Sunday and shared on social media shows the handler aggressively pulling the dog on its leash around a terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

TSA says the handler’s behavior is unacceptable and not within the high standards to which they hold their officers.

The video was shared with local TSA leadership on Sunday, and the employee has been removed from handling duties pending the conclusion of an investigation.

The agency says the dog was taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam and was found to be in good health.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers
Albemarle County police car
Albemarle police investigating reported carjacking in Crozet

Latest News

A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says
COVID-19
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends May 11
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus
A possible meteorite hit a home in New Jersey.
Possible meteorite hits home in New Jersey
MR 050923
WATCH NOW: Morning Rush - Tuesday, May 9