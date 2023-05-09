Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Briefly cooler as showers linger

Improving Wednesday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not nearly as warm today as it got yesterday. Leftover showers will exit later this afternoon and evening.

Cooling overnight with some fog developing.

Sun makes a return Wednesday with seasonable May temperatures.

Warming late week and dry through Friday.

Mother’s Day weekend will be unsettled with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Temperatures in the 60s for most communities. Light northeast breeze.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, cooling with areas of fog. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Sun, few clouds, dry and pleasant. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Mother’s Day, Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs lower 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers
Albemarle County police car
Albemarle police investigating reported carjacking in Crozet

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather t sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Showers and Some Storms Take Us into Tuesday. Temps Cool Back Down