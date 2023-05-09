Briefly cooler as showers linger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not nearly as warm today as it got yesterday. Leftover showers will exit later this afternoon and evening.

Cooling overnight with some fog developing.

Sun makes a return Wednesday with seasonable May temperatures.

Warming late week and dry through Friday.

Mother’s Day weekend will be unsettled with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Temperatures in the 60s for most communities. Light northeast breeze.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, cooling with areas of fog. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Sun, few clouds, dry and pleasant. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Mother’s Day, Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs lower 70s.

