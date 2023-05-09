Advertise With Us
Albemarle police search for missing man with dementia

By Jared Kline
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is searching for a man with dementia missing from the Pantops area.

Bradford Burgess, 68, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the agency.

He’s described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs between 160 and 175 pounds. Burgess has a large amount of facial hair and was wearing a long sleeve gray shirt and blue pajama pants.

Anyone who may have seen Burgess is urged to contact Albemarle County Police.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

