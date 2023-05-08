Showers and Some Storms Take Us into Tuesday. Temps Cool Back Down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scattered showers and some storms developing tonight to take us into Tuesday. An approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and storms into Tuesday, along with temperatures cooling back down. A contrast in temperatures from north to south is expected across the state Tuesday, as this front drops south.

A pleasant and dry Wednesday and then a warm up again for the late week. Currently, a warm Mother’s Day weekend with chances for scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated shower/thunder chance before midnight. Showers and thunderstorms more likely overnight and predawn. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and few storms, mainly morning through midday. Highs cooler upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. warm. Highs near 80 Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm. Some PM showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Sunday - Mother’s Day: Sun and clouds, warm. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows around 60.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 70s.

