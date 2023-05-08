Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The name of the suspect in the officer involved shooting in Harrisonburg on Saturday has been released.

In a statement from Marsha Garst, the Commonwealth’s Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg, the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Oliverio Patricio Garcia. Garst also says a number of charges have been placed on Garcia.

The statement also says the officers involved will not face any charges or penalties in relation to the shooting. Garst said the use of force was “justified in this instance.” This comes after dash cameras and body cameras were reviewed, according to Garst.

In a press release, HPD said the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, regarding a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in the 1000 block of Old Furnace Road. That report turned into the abduction of the female victim, resulting in a police pursuit between HPD and the suspect; the victim was in the car as well, according to HPD.

HPD said the suspect was ordered to drop his handgun, but a shot was fired from inside the vehicle. They said he was given more orders to drop the gun but did not, leading to an officer shooting into the suspect’s car.

This is all the information that has been released at this time, stay tuned for more updates on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers

Latest News

(STOCK)
Traveling costs on the rise
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia (FILE)
UVA’s Pipelines & Pathways program opens to the public
Charlottesville Fire Department on the scene
Firefighters find body inside Melbourne Road home