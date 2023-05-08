Advertise With Us
More showers and thunderstorms soon

Tuesday temperature contrast
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming warmer and humid on this Monday with only a small rain risk. The chances for showers, downpours and thunderstorms will increase tonight.

Additional showers and thunder around on Tuesday. Temperatures won’t get out of the upper 60s over areas in Madison and Culpeper Counties. Warming to the lower 80s near and south of the James River.

Drier and warmer mid and late week.

Tracking a new weather system arriving by Mother’s Day weekend with a shower and thunderstorm risk.

Monday: Early patchy fog. Partly sunny, warm and humid this afternoon with an isolated shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunder. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the I-64 and I-81 corridors. Lows near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 80 degrees. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday: Possible scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

