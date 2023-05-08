Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A missing 23-year-old Prince George County man has been found dead in Richmond, according to police.

Cameron Cole was declared missing after he was last heard from on April 28. His significant other, and mother to his child, says she last got a text from him saying “I love you” at 4:40 p.m. while he was working for Doordash. However, according to Doordash, he never made his last scheduled delivery.

Family and friends searched for Cole on Sunday in Richmond where his phone had last been detected.

Cole was located in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Commerce Road and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have called his death a homicide.

Police say three Richmond suspects connected to a homicide were found in the car that belonged to Cole last week.

Demond Williams (left), Isabelle Battle (center) and Xavier Brown (right) were arrested and charged in connection to the death of Ckristofer Tyler. (Richmond Police Department)

Police say Isabelle Battle, Demond Williams, and Xavier Brown were involved in the homicide of a Chesterfield man who crashed into a cement truck along Richmond Highway.

In that incident, officers were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot around 6:30 a.m. May 3.

Inside the SUV, Ckristofer Tyler, 32, was found suffering a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Detectives investigating the homicide were notified that the suspects’ vehicle had been stopped following a pursuit initiated by the Hopewell Sheriff’s Department.

Battle and William were quickly detained. Brown fled the scene but was later captured.

Police say the car they were in belonged to Cole.

Battle faces a grand larceny charge. Brown and Williams both face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the May 3 shooting.

Additional charges related to Cole’s death are pending.

