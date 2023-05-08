Advertise With Us
Donation drop-offs accepting gently-used items from UVA students moving out

Hoos ReUse effort (FILE)
Hoos ReUse effort (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The semester is coming to an end at the University of Virginia, which means students are moving off UVA Grounds.

The university has Hoos ReUse, a program that allows students to donate items during the moving out process.

Lela Garner with the UVA Office for Sustainability says the end goal for this program has always been the same since it started: “We want to make it as easy and accessible for students to donate gently used items instead of tossing those materials in the landfill,” Garner said Monday, May 8.

The program has multiple drop-off locations.

“We can accept any gently used books, clothing, electronics, furniture items, household goods, and small appliances,” Garner said.

Donations will be given to nonprofits in the Charlottesville area.

