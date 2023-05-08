Advertise With Us
Darden School Foundation to award fellowships to nonprofit leaders

By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Darden School Foundation is awarding two fellowships to nonprofit leaders. This will allow them to attend the program for free.

Chief Digital Learning Officer Anne Trumbore says these types of programs aren’t always available to nonprofit leaders.

“There’s such an emphasis on people being able to bring their own challenges and be able to work through solutions with the help of their classmates and professors, but because it’s an advanced management program nonprofit leaders often don’t look for those kinds of opportunities because they feel it’s not accessible to them,” Trumbore said.

Executive Education and Lifelong Learning CEO Ashley Williams says people should not be hesitant to apply.

“I would not discourage anyone from coming forward and putting forward an application because there is a lot of richness in experiences in the nonprofit world,” Williams said.

Applications are due May 16.

