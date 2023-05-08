Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in need of volunteers for annual Stamp Out Hunger event May 13

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help with the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Mail carriers all over the country will pick up non-perishable food items as they deliver mail. The food bank is asking for volunteers to help sort those items.

“Some folks, if you want to, might drive around, follow the mail carrier and collect some of those donations that are left by the mailboxes. Other folks might be at one of the post offices sorting foods so that we can put it on the trucks and bring it back to our warehouses,” Les Sinclair with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said.

You can sign up to volunteer online. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Seminole Trail Post Office.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.