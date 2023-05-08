Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in need of volunteers for annual Stamp Out Hunger event May 13

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help with the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Mail carriers all over the country will pick up non-perishable food items as they deliver mail. The food bank is asking for volunteers to help sort those items.

“Some folks, if you want to, might drive around, follow the mail carrier and collect some of those donations that are left by the mailboxes. Other folks might be at one of the post offices sorting foods so that we can put it on the trucks and bring it back to our warehouses,” Les Sinclair with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said.

You can sign up to volunteer online. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Seminole Trail Post Office.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers

Latest News

morning rush 050823
WATCH NOW: Morning Rush - May 8, 2023
The Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad were blown away by participation resulting in nine teams...
First responders catch fun in kickball tournament
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
Cameron Cole
Family, friends, volunteers continue to search for Cameron Cole