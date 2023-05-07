Advertise With Us
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg

The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving care on the scene.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a 52-year-old woman is safe after being abducted by a 30-year-old man, who she was in a relationship with, on Saturday in Harrisonburg. The abduction ended in an officer-involved shooting.

In a press release, HPD said the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, regarding a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in the 1000 block of Old Furnace Road.

That report turned into the abduction of the female victim, resulting in a police pursuit between HPD and the suspect; the victim was in the car as well, according to HPD. The pursuit started on East Market Street, went around Court Square, and ended on Liberty Street. Officers were able to box the suspect’s vehicle in front of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, near the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail.

HPD said the suspect was ordered to drop his handgun, but a shot was fired from inside the vehicle. They said he was given more orders to drop the gun but did not, leading to an officer shooting into the suspect’s car. After the victim escaped the car safely, HPD said they gave more orders to the suspect to drop the weapon, but he again refused. Officers fired again, according to the press release.

The suspect was shot multiple times, and HPD officers immediately began appropriate care on the scene. The Harrisonburg Fire Department and Harrisonburg Rescue Squad assisted before the suspect was flown to the UVA Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

No one else was hurt. One handgun was taken from inside the car.

According to HPD, “all officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice per HPD use of force policy, while the incident is investigated. Additionally, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney of Rockingham County will review all materials related to this incident, and HPD’s Professional Standards Unit will then conduct its own internal investigation to determine if the actions of the officers involved were within policy, both of which are standard practice.”

