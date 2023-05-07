Tribute to Coach Terry Holland held at John Paul Jones Arena

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds gathered at John Paul Jones Arena for a tribune to former UVA Basketball Coach and Athletic Director Terry Holland.

Holland died in February at the age of 80.

“He rests easy today knowing that he won. Today, in one giant room with the basketball court as a stage, the team of his lifetime has come together. He truly loved each person that is here today and this is his dream team,” Ann Holland said.

“For the life of me, I can not figure out how our dad was able to give such enormous parts of his heart to so many people,” Ann-Michael Holland said.

The three-hour tribute was moderated by Ralph Sampson and Seth Greenberg. About a dozen of Holland’s former players shared stories and memories of the coach.

“We became part of his family, he treated us like family, and his family was a major part of the team. We are all in this together and I loved every minute of it,” Jim Larranaga said.

Ralph Sampson. “Coach Holland is gone physically, but his sprit will live forever,” Sampson said.

