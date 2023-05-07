Tracking next shower and thunderstorm chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a complex of rain and thunderstorms over the Mid-West and Ohio Valley on this Sunday. Some of it will cross the Appalachians to give our region a shower, downpour and thunderstorm from the northwest this afternoon and evening.

The overall severe weather risk looks to remain to the southwest of our area.

Only a spotty shower and storm chance Monday.

A higher rain and thunder risk Tuesday.

Trending drier mid and late week.

Perhaps a new rain chance by the weekend.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, mild with an afternoon shower and thunderstorm. Highs mid 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild with patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with an isolated afternoon and evening shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Showers with thunder possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 80 degrees. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a shower and thunderstorm possible. Highs lower 80s.

