Stormy Weather on the Way

By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A partly sunny start to Sunday with scattered showers and storms late in the day. A weak warm front will bring pleasant temperatures and some instability which will be limited by cloud cover. The same setup continues Monday and Tuesday, for rainfall amounts of between a half an inch to an inch. So far, severe weather is not expected, but keep the umbrella and the Storm Team 29 Weather app close for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50′s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy day with late scattered showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Monday: Late showers and storms. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Showers. Highs in the mid 80′s.

