Selvedge Brewing hosts baby shower for Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary is asking for donations for orphaned wildlife animals.
Selvedge Brewing hosted a wildlife baby shower to help collect donations.
The nonprofit rehab center says it has around 900 injured and orphaned animals.
