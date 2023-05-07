Advertise With Us
Selvedge Brewing hosts baby shower for Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary

Selvedge Brewing hosted a wildlife baby shower to help collect donations.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary is asking for donations for orphaned wildlife animals.

Selvedge Brewing hosted a wildlife baby shower to help collect donations.

The nonprofit rehab center says it has around 900 injured and orphaned animals.

Click here to donate.

