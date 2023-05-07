Report shows who is struggling to afford housing in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent housing report from Charlottesville’s Regional Planning District shows who is struggling to afford homes in the city.

The report shows the disparities in income between different demographics living in Charlottesville, and the historical trends of the housing market making it difficult for Black families in particular to sustain themselves.

“Everybody who actually runs this city, who delivers all the services, who is necessary to run and do everything in our city can’t even afford to live here,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

Payne says he noticed how the report indicated a large gap between the annual income in Black and white homes.

“The median Black household in Charlottesville’s income is $39,000. For white families, that number is $85,000,” the councilor said. “I think that is just a critical statistic that speaks to the disparities in Charlottesville and the specific challenges we face with housing.”

Payne says the housing market makes it difficult for lower-income families to thrive. Area median income (AMI) represents the average income a family brings in each year. This report says Black families fall in the 50% range or below.

“We need to have policies and plans which are intentionally creating housing for people who are at that income level, which is really people who work at UVA, in the service sector, who work as our who are single parents, teachers, firefighters,” Payne said.

He says current policies tend to overlook those in lower-income situations.

“I mean, you’re really talking about the majority of our community, and the average Black household in particular, historically, being left out from the conversation,” Payne said.

The councilor notes that 60% of people living in Charlottesville are renters, with half being cost-burdened, meaning at least 30% of their income every month goes towards rent.

“I don’t think that’s the kind of city we want to be, and we’re seeing in our current pattern of economic development that it is pushing people out every year and that we’re moving more and more towards that level of even higher inequality,” Payne said.

Charlottesville has invested $18 million into affordable housing this year, as well as adjusted its housing plans to target families in the 50% pr below AMI range. However, Payne says more work still needs to be done.

