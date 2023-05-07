Keep the Umbrella Close Monday and Tuesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Conditions will dry overnight with some patchy fog remaining. Monday starts off similarly to Sunday, with sun and clouds, but there is a chance for late isolated showers and storms. A cold front moving through will bring an increased chance of widespread rain and storms on Tuesday before drying out through Friday. Check back for updates.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the 50′s.
Monday: Partly sunny with late isolated showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Showers and storms. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80′s.
Saturday: Showers. Highs in the low 80′s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 80′s.
