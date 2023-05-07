Dozens of firefighters respond to blaze in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A major fire at the Strickland Manufacturing building, on Merchants Lane, forced dozens of firefighters from multiple jurisdictions to work together on Saturday.

A citizen saw smoke coming from the building and called officials at 9:46 a.m. Crews arrived at 9:55 a.m. and were able to contain the fire by 11:30 a.m.

“Everyone worked hard and we got the job done. Crews initiated a fire attack, set up a water supply at a nearby pond. This area is not served by fire hydrants so water had to be shuttled in, in a rural supply water operation,” said Chief Eddie Ferguson with Goochland Fire Rescue & EMS.

Not only was Goochland County Fire there, Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, Lousia, Powhatan and the Metro Richmond Flying Squad helped to complete the operation as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate everybody’s help, and thankfully there were no injuries reported,” said the chief.

The cause of the fire is unknown. This is an active investigation.

