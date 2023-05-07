Community pushes for justice in Khaleesi Cuthriell case and child protection

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - People are keeping hope alive in the case of Khaleesi Cuthriell. The disappearance of the 3-year-old girl hits home for some wanting justice, whether they have a personal connection or not.

“I have three grandchildren of mine, and no child deserves to be covered up and left to go unnoticed,” Justice for Khaleesi Supporter Tammie Thompson said.

Attendees of the justice walk described the timing as a perfect day for outreach. They said they find strength through their peaceful assembly.

“I noticed people were stopping dead in their tracks. What they were doing and they were watching they were reading the sign. They were thanking us,” Thompson said.

The Justice for Khaleesi organization believes the maltreatment that happened could have been prevented.

The movement is not only for justice in this case but to encourage others to stop incidents like this from happening again.

“Everybody needs to stick together, become as one and not divided, and we need to pay attention to our surroundings, and what’s going on around us,” Thompson said.

The scheduled jury trial that inspired this walk has been postponed to October. Advocates want to be heard in the meantime as they anticipate justice will be served.

“Even though everything was delayed, we still care about Khaleesi and the children that are missing. We are their eyes and we have to keep moving on,” Thompson said.

One of the organization’s next steps is planning a trunk or treat to honor Khaleesi, aligning with the new court date for one of the offenders.

