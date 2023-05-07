Cat Action Team celebrates its fifth year with Furball Fair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A volunteer-based nonprofit dedicated to keeping cats in the Charlottesville area safe is celebrating its fifth-year anniversary with its Furball Fair.

There was live music, vendors, silent auctions, and more to help raise money for the Cat Action Team Sunday, May 7.

The Cat Action Team is always looking for more volunteers.

