Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Cat Action Team celebrates its fifth year with Furball Fair

Cat Action Team
Cat Action Team
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A volunteer-based nonprofit dedicated to keeping cats in the Charlottesville area safe is celebrating its fifth-year anniversary with its Furball Fair.

There was live music, vendors, silent auctions, and more to help raise money for the Cat Action Team Sunday, May 7.

The Cat Action Team is always looking for more volunteers.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

(FILE)
Report shows who is struggling to afford housing in Charlottesville
The Justice for Khaleesi organization believes the maltreatment that happened could have been...
Community pushes for justice in Khaleesi Cuthriell case and child protection
One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in downtown Harrisonburg
Goochland fire calls 45-50 firefighters to Goochland Industrial Park
Dozens of firefighters respond to blaze in Goochland