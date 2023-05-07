Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

1 injured in officer-involved shooting in downtown Harrisonburg

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Harrisonburg on Saturday, according to the City’s Director of Communications Michael Parks.

Parks said around 6:30 p.m., Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on Old Furnace Road. He said the incident turned into an abduction with one victim.

Harrisonburg Police Department pursued the suspect by car; the victim was also in the car at the time, and the pursuit ended at the area of 25 S. Liberty Street when the officer-involved shooting happened, according to Parks.

The suspect was taken to UVA hospital. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The abducted victim is safe.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

Goochland fire calls 45-50 firefighters to Goochland Industrial Park
Dozens of firefighters respond to blaze in Goochland
Hatton Ferry
Hatton Ferry, America’s last poled ferry, receives $105k donation
Meeting with Shenandoah Rail Corridor
Shenandoah County residents voice concerns about the Shenandoah Rail Trail
Picture of Soares provided by Virginia Young Dems.
Community calls on city leaders to improve safety for pedestrians after VCU student killed