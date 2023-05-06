Advertise With Us
WAHS beats Albemarle 17-5 in boys lacrosse

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Western Albemarle high school boys lacrosse team scored the first five goals of the game and never trailed in a 17-5 win over rival Albemarle Friday night in Crozet.

Western Albemarle’s Tyler Spano led the Warriors with five goals and won 23 of 25 faceoffs. Quinn Reilly had four goals and five assists. Cole Baglio had three goals and five assists.

The Warriors improve to 9-2 on the season and remain in first place in the Jefferson District. The Patriots fall to 4-7.

