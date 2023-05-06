Hatton Ferry, America’s last poled ferry, receives $105k donation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Hatton Ferry is the last poled ferry in the United States. The ferry has been around since the late 1870s.

The Albemarle Historical Society gathered to celebrate a large donation that is allowing the Hatton Ferry to stay up and running.

“That’s just amazing to think that how we connect with that history, and not just through family connections, but also through our community connections,” Albemarle County Historical Society Director Tom Chapman said. “It provides us that connection with our past that ability to say, ‘Don’t you understand your history?’ There’s so much of our history that’s taught nowadays that isn’t put into context.”

John and Trula Wright’s $105,000 donation to the ferry will allow the historical landmark to be preserved for future generations.

Mr. Wright says making this donation was an easy choice for him and his wife.

“It’s very important to us. My family has grown up here, and we love Albemarle County history. I’m just glad that we have the wherewithal to do some good with our money to support it,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.