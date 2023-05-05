Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

What a day !

Nice warming trend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will dominate our weather for the next few days. We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures today. The temperature turnaround will warm conditions into the 70s and 80s through early next week. A few showers will be possible later in the day Sunday, with scattered showers and storms Monday into Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Spring Chills Tonight. Valley Frost Alert. Warm Up Through the Weekend
Dry End to the Week with a Warming Trend
Dry weekend
Dry weekend and warming trend