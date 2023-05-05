What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will dominate our weather for the next few days. We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures today. The temperature turnaround will warm conditions into the 70s and 80s through early next week. A few showers will be possible later in the day Sunday, with scattered showers and storms Monday into Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

