Warmer Weekend Ahead. Nice, Seasonable Saturday. Warm Sunday with Some PM Scattered T-Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer days ahead through the weekend and into early next week. Nice Saturday with seasonable temperatures. Sunday turns warmer and while dry to start, some late afternoon scattered showers and storms to develop. Warmer low 80s will carry into early next week, with daily chances for scattered showers and storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and mild. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Some scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows near60s.

Monday: Variable clouds, warm, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80.

