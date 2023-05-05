Trending Warmer Into Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant day ahead with temperatures finally reaching the 70′s and mostly sunny skies. We’ll have a nice warmup with more seasonable temperatures into the beginning of next week. Keep the umbrella close by, isolated showers and storms will make their way in Sunday through Tuesday. Up to an inch of rainfall is expected at the moment. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Sunday. Mostly cloudy with late isolated showers and storms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Monday: Showers and storms. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Dry and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s.

