Tom Sox raising funds for upcoming season

The Charlottesville Tom Sox (FILE)
The Charlottesville Tom Sox (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Tom Sox are getting ready to hit the field again this summer, but the nonprofit is going to need a lot of money before the first pitch.

The team is holding a poker tournament May 12 to help raise around $100,000 it’ll need for the season.

“We rely on the community to fund our uniforms, meals, transportation to games, the umpires that come out, the coaches that we have to hire during season,” President John Raymond said. “Everything we do is funded by these sorts of events.”

