Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sen. Deeds and Del. Hudson visit early voters to discuss precinct changes

Both candidates are running for the newly drawn 11th District Senate seat, and both voted early.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting is now underway for the June primaries.

On the first day of early voting, Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds (D) and 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) visited the Charlottesville City Annex to remind voters about precinct changes in the city and how easy it is to cast your ballot early.

Both candidates are running for the newly drawn 11th District Senate seat, and both voted early.

“This is the democracy. We have to get left to be engaged. We have to educate ourselves about the issues and about the candidates. We have to participate,” Sen. Deeds said. “Early voting in the city of Charlottesville is easy. You just vote at the registrar’s office”

“They can vote by mail and request the ballot online, or they can vote in person at their polling place on the primary,” Del. Hudson said.

Hudson says that as you go to cast your ballot, there may be some confusion due to redistricting. Some people will be voting for candidates in new districts.

You can vote early until Saturday, June 17.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

Great Harvest Bread Company celebrating coronation of King Charles III with king cakes
Great Harvest Bread Company celebrating coronation of King Charles III with king cakes
Hogs & Kisses Farm Sanctuary hosting its second annual Plant-based Burger Battle
Hogs & Kisses Farm Sanctuary hosting its second annual Plant-based Burger Battle
Jackson-Via Elementary celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day
Jackson-Via Elementary celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day
Greene County students earn top placements in National History Day competition
Greene County students earn top placements in National History Day competition
Buford Middle School outlines upcoming renovation plans
Buford Middle School outlines plan for upcoming renovation