Sen. Deeds and Del. Hudson visit early voters to discuss precinct changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting is now underway for the June primaries.

On the first day of early voting, Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds (D) and 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) visited the Charlottesville City Annex to remind voters about precinct changes in the city and how easy it is to cast your ballot early.

Both candidates are running for the newly drawn 11th District Senate seat, and both voted early.

“This is the democracy. We have to get left to be engaged. We have to educate ourselves about the issues and about the candidates. We have to participate,” Sen. Deeds said. “Early voting in the city of Charlottesville is easy. You just vote at the registrar’s office”

“They can vote by mail and request the ballot online, or they can vote in person at their polling place on the primary,” Del. Hudson said.

Hudson says that as you go to cast your ballot, there may be some confusion due to redistricting. Some people will be voting for candidates in new districts.

You can vote early until Saturday, June 17.

