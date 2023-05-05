Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Jackson-Via Elementary celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day

The day encourages schools to recognize nutrition staff by creating artwork and writing notes.
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jackson-Via Elementary School in Charlottesville celebrated and recognized its nutrition staff as part of National School Lunch Hero Day.

The day encourages schools to recognize nutrition staff by creating artwork and writing notes.

Carlton Jones, the Charlottesville City Schools coordinator of nutrition, visited each school in the district to honor their nutrition professionals.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

Great Harvest Bread Company celebrating coronation of King Charles III with king cakes
Great Harvest Bread Company celebrating coronation of King Charles III with king cakes
Hogs & Kisses Farm Sanctuary hosting its second annual Plant-based Burger Battle
Hogs & Kisses Farm Sanctuary hosting its second annual Plant-based Burger Battle
Greene County students earn top placements in National History Day competition
Greene County students earn top placements in National History Day competition
Buford Middle School outlines upcoming renovation plans
Buford Middle School outlines plan for upcoming renovation