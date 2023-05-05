Jackson-Via Elementary celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jackson-Via Elementary School in Charlottesville celebrated and recognized its nutrition staff as part of National School Lunch Hero Day.

The day encourages schools to recognize nutrition staff by creating artwork and writing notes.

Carlton Jones, the Charlottesville City Schools coordinator of nutrition, visited each school in the district to honor their nutrition professionals.

