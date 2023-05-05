Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Hogs & Kisses Farm Sanctuary hosting its second annual Plant-based Burger Battle

Proceeds from the event will go to the farm sanctuary to help rescue abused and neglected animals.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, May 6, Hogs & Kisses Farm Sanctuary is hosting its second annual Plant-based Burger Battle.

Proceeds from the event will go to the farm sanctuary to help rescue abused and neglected animals.

“The benefits for plant-based eating are countless, from the physical health, from preventing disease from helping you feel energized and clearing your skin and helping with digestion,” said Ella Magers with Hogs & Kisses.

More information on the event is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

Great Harvest Bread Company celebrating coronation of King Charles III with king cakes
Great Harvest Bread Company celebrating coronation of King Charles III with king cakes
Jackson-Via Elementary celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day
Jackson-Via Elementary celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day
Greene County students earn top placements in National History Day competition
Greene County students earn top placements in National History Day competition
Buford Middle School outlines upcoming renovation plans
Buford Middle School outlines plan for upcoming renovation