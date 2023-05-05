Hogs & Kisses Farm Sanctuary hosting its second annual Plant-based Burger Battle
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, May 6, Hogs & Kisses Farm Sanctuary is hosting its second annual Plant-based Burger Battle.
Proceeds from the event will go to the farm sanctuary to help rescue abused and neglected animals.
“The benefits for plant-based eating are countless, from the physical health, from preventing disease from helping you feel energized and clearing your skin and helping with digestion,” said Ella Magers with Hogs & Kisses.
