Great Harvest Bread Company celebrating coronation of King Charles III with king cakes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Great Harvest Bread Company is bringing back its delicious king cakes to celebrate the coronation of King Charles the Third.

The cakes are covered in sprinkles matching the colors of the coronation, and instead of the traditional plastic baby, there is a crown hidden each cake.

“It is actually our famous cinnamon chip bread, and its rolled in more cinnamon sugar and braided together and baked. It has a luscious buttercream icing on the top,” Great Harvest Bread Company owner Aileen Magnotto said.

The king cakes are first come first served through Saturday, May 6.

