Fishersville man charged with sexual assault
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Fishersville man is behind bars after being charged with sexual assault offenses regarding a juvenile.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Christopher J. Hoover, 44, began on April 17.
Hoover has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of carnal knowledge, and one count of solicitation of a minor.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Hoover is being held without bond at Middle River Reginal Jail.
