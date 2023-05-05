Fishersville man charged with sexual assault

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Fishersville man is behind bars after being charged with sexual assault offenses regarding a juvenile.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Christopher J. Hoover, 44, began on April 17.

Hoover has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of carnal knowledge, and one count of solicitation of a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Hoover is being held without bond at Middle River Reginal Jail.

