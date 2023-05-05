Buford Middle School outlines plan for upcoming renovation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Buford Middle School will undergo a massive renovation and addition project starting this summer.

Buford Middle has been open since 1966, and Principal Rodney Jordan says the renovations are long overdue.

“It’s not just the staff that’s here that’s excited. I think the community is excited. It’s something to look forward to,” Jordan said. “This is a very exciting time for us here at Buford.”

The project to transform Buford has a budget of just over $92 million.

“So phase one involves demolishing the gym, building in that new addition. And then phase two will involve modernizing the existing A building, as well as making an addition and renovation to the auditorium building,” Charlottesville Facilities Development Manager Michael Goddard said.

The project will also allow an additional grade level to attend the school.

“The sixth graders who are currently at Walker Upper Elementary will join us over here. So we’re going from seventh and eighth to sixth, seventh and eighth at that time, so we’ll probably have somewhere around 900 students,” Jordan said.

Principal Jordan says that Buford will remain open for classes as renovations are ongoing.

The renovation project is expected to finish in the fall of 2026.

