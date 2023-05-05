Albemarle County Public Schools investigating social media threat

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, May 5, students at Lakeside Middle School shared a cell phone image with their principal that contained a general threat against an unspecified school.

Albemarle County Public Schools said that the information in the message was not relevant to any schools in the division and deemed it to not be a credible threat requiring the disruption of normal school operations.

ACPS notified the police department, and police reported that a similar incident recently occurred at another school outside the division. While that threat was also not deemed to be credible, the department says it is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the source of this most recent social media post.

ACPS said that the poor quality of the image suggested it has frequently been copied and redistributed, and noted that the image has appeared in other geographic areas as well.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.