Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County Public Schools investigating social media threat

Albemarle County Public Schools
Albemarle County Public Schools(wvir)
By NBC29
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, May 5, students at Lakeside Middle School shared a cell phone image with their principal that contained a general threat against an unspecified school.

Albemarle County Public Schools said that the information in the message was not relevant to any schools in the division and deemed it to not be a credible threat requiring the disruption of normal school operations.

ACPS notified the police department, and police reported that a similar incident recently occurred at another school outside the division. While that threat was also not deemed to be credible, the department says it is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the source of this most recent social media post.

ACPS said that the poor quality of the image suggested it has frequently been copied and redistributed, and noted that the image has appeared in other geographic areas as well.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

Richmond police blocked off the area of Thursday's crash in the 300 block of West Main Street.
‘Tragic and heartbreaking’: VCU student dies in traffic accident
Fridays After Five May 5: Kendall Street Company
Fridays After Five May 5: Kendall Street Company
Wyatt the dog
Orange County Animal Shelter asking for help in dog abuse case
The Charlottesville Tom Sox (FILE)
Tom Sox raising funds for upcoming season