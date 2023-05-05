Albemarle Board of Supervisors approves FY 2024 budget with no changes to tax rates

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget with no changes to the tax rate.

This means most people will start paying more in real estate and property taxes as real estate values in the county continue to rise.

The Board of Supervisors says that despite this, it is not expecting big increases in assessed property values over the next few years.

“By maintaining the tax rate, we’re able to continue with our Capital Improvement Plan, which will provide those two new elementary schools and a new high school center,” Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price said.

The Capital Improvement Plan’s budget increased by $38 million this year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.