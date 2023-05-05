Advertise With Us
Albemarle Board of Supervisors approves FY 2024 budget with no changes to tax rates

This means most people will start paying more in real estate and property taxes as real estate values in the county continue to rise.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget with no changes to the tax rate.

The Board of Supervisors says that despite this, it is not expecting big increases in assessed property values over the next few years.

“By maintaining the tax rate, we’re able to continue with our Capital Improvement Plan, which will provide those two new elementary schools and a new high school center,” Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price said.

The Capital Improvement Plan’s budget increased by $38 million this year.

