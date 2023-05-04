VDOT holds open house on construction at Wegmans Way and 5th St Station Trail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - VDOT held an open house at Albemarle County’s 5th St office building for people to learn more about the 5th St Station Trail Hubs. The project will connect the Rivanna Trail in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“The city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County has quite an extensive trail system that is the Rivanna Trail system that goes all the way around the city,” VDOT Culpeper District Communications Manager Lou Hatter said.

Hatter says this project is an effort to expand the trail system. The project is anticipated to cost $11.3 million.

“It will really enhance pedestrian and multimodal traffic. It’ll be available for bikes and pedestrians as well as being accessible to the disabled community,” Hatter said.

The project will include a 10-foot-wide path from Wegmans Way to 5th Street. There will also be two bridges with biking and pedestrian pathways over Moore’s Creek.

Public comments will be accepted online or by mail through May 15.

VDOT anticipates construction beginning in Fall of 2023 and finishing in late 2026.

