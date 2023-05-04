Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health seizure research advancing efforts for potential treatments

(FILE)
(FILE)(WCAX)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research on how the brain responds to seizures could help researchers at UVA’s School of Medicine find better treatments for people dealing with the disorder.

Ukpong Eyo, an assistant neuroscience professor at UVA, says this research is opening up a new path for potential seizure treatments.

“About a third of patients that we treat do not fully recover from seizures. Previous approaches have focused on the main cells in the brain, the neurons, and how they connect and signal and talk to one another. But we’ve tried different treatments, and we can’t help some of these patients,” Eyo said. “So we thought about a different approach not to focus on the main cells in the brain, the neurons, but on other support cells.”

Researchers discovered the presence of support cells like microglia, which helped the brains of mice recover from seizures faster.

Eyo says that if this could be applied to humans, the results could be life changing.

“We may have to find not just ways to broadly get rid of the cell, but actually ways to target what the cell is doing directly rather than getting rid of the whole cell broadly. So we still have to determine the precise mechanism. There’s still a lot of work that will be done, and we’re excited to pursue that work,” Eyo said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

UVA Children's Hospital (FILE)
Radio stations raising money for UVA Children’s Hospital
Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental,...
Remote Area Medical hosting free clinic May 6-7 in Harrisonburg
Vaccine
RSV vaccine approved for people aged 60 and older
Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville
Jefferson-Madison Library hosting 5th Annual How-To Festival May 6