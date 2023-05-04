UVA Health seizure research advancing efforts for potential treatments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research on how the brain responds to seizures could help researchers at UVA’s School of Medicine find better treatments for people dealing with the disorder.

Ukpong Eyo, an assistant neuroscience professor at UVA, says this research is opening up a new path for potential seizure treatments.

“About a third of patients that we treat do not fully recover from seizures. Previous approaches have focused on the main cells in the brain, the neurons, and how they connect and signal and talk to one another. But we’ve tried different treatments, and we can’t help some of these patients,” Eyo said. “So we thought about a different approach not to focus on the main cells in the brain, the neurons, but on other support cells.”

Researchers discovered the presence of support cells like microglia, which helped the brains of mice recover from seizures faster.

Eyo says that if this could be applied to humans, the results could be life changing.

“We may have to find not just ways to broadly get rid of the cell, but actually ways to target what the cell is doing directly rather than getting rid of the whole cell broadly. So we still have to determine the precise mechanism. There’s still a lot of work that will be done, and we’re excited to pursue that work,” Eyo said.

