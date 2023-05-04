Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Texas man taking plea deal in connection with torch-lit march on UVA Grounds

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Source: Associated Press)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the men charged for his role in a 2017 torch-lit march on UVA Grounds is taking a plea deal.

According to court documents, Will Zachary Smith of Texas requested the plea agreement in Albemarle Circuit Court Wednesday, May 3. He will enter a guilty plea to burning an object with an intent to intimidate. In exchange, a June 2018 charge of maliciously releasing a chemical irritant will be dropped.

Other details of Smith’s plea agreement will remain sealed until his sentencing hearing, which is set for August.

Smith has been at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail since January.

Tyler Dykes and Dallas Media are also charged with burning an object with an intent to intimidate. They’re both expected to be in court in June.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

UVA Children's Hospital (FILE)
Radio stations raising money for UVA Children’s Hospital
Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental,...
Remote Area Medical hosting free clinic May 6-7 in Harrisonburg
(FILE)
UVA Health seizure research advancing efforts for potential treatments
Vaccine
RSV vaccine approved for people aged 60 and older