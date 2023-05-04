Texas man taking plea deal in connection with torch-lit march on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the men charged for his role in a 2017 torch-lit march on UVA Grounds is taking a plea deal.

According to court documents, Will Zachary Smith of Texas requested the plea agreement in Albemarle Circuit Court Wednesday, May 3. He will enter a guilty plea to burning an object with an intent to intimidate. In exchange, a June 2018 charge of maliciously releasing a chemical irritant will be dropped.

Other details of Smith’s plea agreement will remain sealed until his sentencing hearing, which is set for August.

Smith has been at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail since January.

Tyler Dykes and Dallas Media are also charged with burning an object with an intent to intimidate. They’re both expected to be in court in June.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.