Spring Chills Tonight. Valley Frost Alert. Warm Up Through the Weekend

By Eric Pritchett
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring Chills Tonight followed by a nice rebound in the temperatures with a warm up through the weekend. Overnight, a Frost Advisory is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley with more widespread mid to low 30s. For Central Virginia, low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. A nice and more seasonable day Friday and temperatures this weekend warming through the 70s, so a return to May, finally!

This warm up will take us into early next week, with some showers and storms returning during this time as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear and very chilly. Valley Frost Advisory. Lows 32-42.

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder, more seasonable. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Late evening showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Variable clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Variable clouds, showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.

