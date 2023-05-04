RSV vaccine approved for people aged 60 and older

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first RSV vaccine for people aged 60 and older. The FDA says the first doses will be available publicly in the fall.

Doctors at UVA Health are hopeful the vaccine will lower hospitalizations this year. Doctor Bill Petri says there are about 10,000 deaths every year due to RSV in the U.S., with most of those deaths in the older age group.

“Last year, there was actually a more severe season of RSV, like around November or so, and so it really strikes people aged 60s and older. This vaccine is 80% effective, so we’re really going into a golden age of vaccines here,” Dr. Petri said.

Dr. Petri says the next step will be testing and approving an RSV vaccine for children.

