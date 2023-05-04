Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Radio stations raising money for UVA Children’s Hospital

UVA Children's Hospital (FILE)
UVA Children's Hospital (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Radio Group is partnering with the Children’s Miracle Network to support UVA Children’s Hospital.

Six radio stations have been raising funds since Wednesday, May 3, as part of the 9th Annual Cares for Kids Radiothon.

“It’s really not a huge ask for us to spend 12 hours a day for two days, raising money,” Paul McDaniel said Thursday, May 4.

“When you give, 100% of those funds go to [UVA Children’s Hospital] and the kids in need,” Richard Long with UVA Children’s Hospital said.

Text “UVA Kids” to 51555 if you’d like to donate.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental,...
Remote Area Medical hosting free clinic May 6-7 in Harrisonburg
(FILE)
UVA Health seizure research advancing efforts for potential treatments
Vaccine
RSV vaccine approved for people aged 60 and older
Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville
Jefferson-Madison Library hosting 5th Annual How-To Festival May 6