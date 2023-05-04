Radio stations raising money for UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Radio Group is partnering with the Children’s Miracle Network to support UVA Children’s Hospital.

Six radio stations have been raising funds since Wednesday, May 3, as part of the 9th Annual Cares for Kids Radiothon.

“It’s really not a huge ask for us to spend 12 hours a day for two days, raising money,” Paul McDaniel said Thursday, May 4.

“When you give, 100% of those funds go to [UVA Children’s Hospital] and the kids in need,” Richard Long with UVA Children’s Hospital said.

Text “UVA Kids” to 51555 if you’d like to donate.

