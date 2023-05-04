Advertise With Us
PVCC Pottery Club hosting its annual Bowls and Bunuelos fundraiser

Piedmont Virginia Community College campus in Charlottesville
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The PVCC Pottery Club is hosting its annual Bowls and Bunuelos fundraiser on Friday, May 5.

Proceeds will go to Sin Barreras CVille, a local nonprofit focused on helping the Hispanic immigrant community.

Donating the suggested $20 will get you a unique bowl and a bunuelo. The event will also feature live music from Lua Project

“You come, you make your donation of $20, you choose your bowl, you eat your bunuelo, you listen to music and we all have a good time and support a wonderful organization,” Visual and Performing Arts Chairperson Fenella Belle said.

The event is open to all community members.

