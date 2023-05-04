Advertise With Us
Jefferson-Madison Library hosting 5th Annual How-To Festival May 6

Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville
Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is hosting its How-To Festival Saturday, May 6.

The event encourages people to learn 30 things in three hours.

There’ll be dozens of local businesses and experts holding presentations. Along with a book sale, there’ll be a firetruck, ambulance, and 3D printer in action.

“I love this event because it brings together so many great organizations and people from the community and it aligns with the library’s mission of fostering lifelong learning and connecting people with ideas and information and each other,” Reference Librarian Heather Pehnac said.

There will also be free comic books at all JMRL locations.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

