Jefferson-Madison Library hosting 5th Annual How-To Festival May 6

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is hosting its How-To Festival Saturday, May 6.

The event encourages people to learn 30 things in three hours.

There’ll be dozens of local businesses and experts holding presentations. Along with a book sale, there’ll be a firetruck, ambulance, and 3D printer in action.

“I love this event because it brings together so many great organizations and people from the community and it aligns with the library’s mission of fostering lifelong learning and connecting people with ideas and information and each other,” Reference Librarian Heather Pehnac said.

There will also be free comic books at all JMRL locations.

