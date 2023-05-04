Advertise With Us
Flower Market held at Ting Pavilion

April showers are bringing May flowers to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Thursday, May 4.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friends of Cville Downtown hosted the 1st Annual Flower Market at the Ting Pavilion as part of the Downtown in Bloom Festival.

The event featured nine flower and plant vendors.

There was also a schedule of free programming, including a native plants workshop, a vase arranging workshop, and an overview of the new plans for the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont.

“We really wanted to do a community event that brought beauty to the Downtown Mall, and in order to facilitate that we set up a couple things to make it easier for the businesses,” Greer Achenbach said.

Friends of Cville Downtown will also host a flower competition starting May 11.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

