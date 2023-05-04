Finally temperatures begin to rebound

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The upper level low pressure system that has kept us cooler than normal the last few days, is moving away. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with a pleasant northwest breeze. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s, with 70s by tomorrow into the weekend. Our next chance for widespread rain and storms will be early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, stray shower, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

