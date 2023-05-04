Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Early voting available May 5

(FILE)
(FILE)(WIS News 10)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s another election season, and early voting is starting Friday, May 5.

If you don’t want to wait until June 20, you can stop by your area’s registrar’s office to cast a ballot.

“So on the ballot this time is going to be our Senate’s 11th District, our House of Delegates 54th District and then three City Council seats are up. So there’s five candidates on the ballot, but they can vote for up to three,” Charlottesville General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell said.

You can vote early all the way up through Saturday, June 17. After then, you’ll go to your precinct to cast a ballot.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

Piedmont Virginia Community College campus in Charlottesville
PVCC Pottery Club hosting its annual Bowls and Bunuelos fundraiser
VDOT holds open house on construction at Wegmans Way and 5th St Station Trail
VDOT holds open house on construction at Wegmans Way and 5th St Station Trail
VDOT holds open house on construction at Wegmans Way and 5th St Station Trail
VDOT holds open house on construction at Wegmans Way and 5th St Station Trail
Art Box in Charlottesville
CHS student creates art boxes to help foster creativity