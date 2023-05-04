Early voting available May 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s another election season, and early voting is starting Friday, May 5.

If you don’t want to wait until June 20, you can stop by your area’s registrar’s office to cast a ballot.

“So on the ballot this time is going to be our Senate’s 11th District, our House of Delegates 54th District and then three City Council seats are up. So there’s five candidates on the ballot, but they can vote for up to three,” Charlottesville General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell said.

You can vote early all the way up through Saturday, June 17. After then, you’ll go to your precinct to cast a ballot.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.