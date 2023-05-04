Dry End to the Week with a Warming Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will dominate for a dry pleasant weekend. Next chance for widespread showers and storms is the beginning of next week, likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Check back for updates.

Today: Sun & clouds, possible stray shower. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Lows: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows around 50.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Sun & clouds. Highs around 80.

Tuesday: Showers & storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Wednesday: Showers. Highs around 80.

