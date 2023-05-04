Dry End to the Week with a Warming Trend
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will dominate for a dry pleasant weekend. Next chance for widespread showers and storms is the beginning of next week, likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Check back for updates.
Today: Sun & clouds, possible stray shower. Highs in the mid 60′s.
Lows: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows around 50.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.
Monday: Sun & clouds. Highs around 80.
Tuesday: Showers & storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.
Wednesday: Showers. Highs around 80.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.