Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Dry End to the Week with a Warming Trend

By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will dominate for a dry pleasant weekend. Next chance for widespread showers and storms is the beginning of next week, likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Check back for updates.

Today: Sun & clouds, possible stray shower. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Lows: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows around 50.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Sun & clouds. Highs around 80.

Tuesday: Showers & storms. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Wednesday: Showers. Highs around 80.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

Latest News

Dry weekend
Dry weekend and warming trend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Finally, temperatures begin to rebound
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM