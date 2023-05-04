CHS student creates art boxes to help foster creativity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two art boxes have popped up in Charlottesville, giving people a way to express themselves.

Jacob Lightvourne, a student at Charlottesville High School, created these boxes that contain some supplies to help people get started.

“I put easels and some things to hang stuff, just so people know you put art in here. But if somebody wants to come like, write a little something down and put it in here, why not?” Jacob said. “I’ll come back and I’ll just see there’s new stuff in there almost every day. I went up to the other one, and there was a cactus in there. That was real neat.”

Jacob says he was inspired after seeing similar boxes online, and decided to build two as part of his Eagle Scout Service project.

“If I wasn’t in scouting, I probably would have never sat down, plan something out like this. I’m going to probably have to plan something in my life, but I’d never make something like this. It gave me that opportunity,” Jacob said. “I feel very welcomed by the Charlottesville community, and I feel like I’m just given the same thing they’ve given me: The attention and a place to be myself.”

